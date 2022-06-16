'People aren’t respecting what they have': Lakeshore deals with costly vandalism at municipal parks

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the municipality continues to invest and admits he is discouraged when damage is done to public property.

“Whoever is doing this, you're costing all of the taxpayers big dollars,” Bain said.

Bain says the municipality has incurred over $20,000 of damage in the past couple of years.

“Taken sledgehammers, smashed the basins, smashed the toilets,” Bain said. “Busted the walls down. Got in, broken the water pipes and leave them running.”

Vandalism at municipal park washrooms in Lakeshore, Ont. (Courtesy: Municipality of Lakeshore)Some washrooms are locked but Bain hopes to have them open soon. In the meantime surveillance cameras and equipment have been installed to catch, what Bain suspects to be, young offenders.

“Now we're looking at $37,000 just to put up the cameras and that goes back on our taxpayers and it's a result of all this damage,” he said.

Lakeshore isn't the only municipality dealing with property damage and vandalism. Essex has been dealing with graffiti and property damage.

“It's very frustrating because we don't want to see this continue,” said Mayor Rick Meloche. “It just doesn't make any sense.”

Vandalism at municipal park washrooms in Lakeshore, Ont. (Courtesy: Municipality of Lakeshore)Meloche says council is trying to come up with solutions, like adding cameras, to fend off those looking to damage property.

“Motion sensed lights is another avenue we may go or just plain out having lights on all the time in those locations that are more dark,” he said.

Meloche also assumes young offenders are to blame and says council is going to encourage their policing partner, the OPP, to connect with the youth diversion program in Windsor.

Vandalism at municipal park washrooms in Lakeshore, Ont. (Courtesy: Municipality of Lakeshore)“Police have options as to what they can do,” he explained. “They can do nothing. They can lay charges or they can use diversion programming and what we're suggesting is we should be using the diversion programming more often.”

Joanna Conrad, executive director of Youth Diversion in Windsor, was diverted as a 16-year-old and says parents, school administrators, community and justice partners all need to be on the same page and work together.

“If a young person is doing something we're going to hold them accountable,” he said. “It's not that we want them to be criminally charged. They're going to be diverted because they need to understand there's consequences to your actions.”

