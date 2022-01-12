'People are afraid': Small businesses operating at reduced capacity need access to more government supports: CFIB

Windsor, Ont. -

The word ‘lockdown’ is a nightmare many business owners are living through once again, but even those allowed to stay open at reduced capacity are struggling.

To make matters worse, most of them aren’t eligible for the same provincial support grants recently offered to shut-down businesses.

Meghan Handsor and Christina Ricci, who co-own and operate Bebe Hair and Co. know the problem first hand.

“It’s been hard to keep the doors open,” says Bebe co-owner Meghan Handsor, who points out that even though they’re able to operate during this wave of the pandemic, chairs are sitting empty.

“People are afraid. People are afraid to come in and get their hair done, people are afraid to commit to a business at this point in time because we never know if we’re going up or going down,” she says.

Just today, Handsor says four clients cancelled their appointments over fears of transmission or COVID symptoms.

Handsor and Ricci agree it’s not a sustainable business model.

“We don’t know if we’re going to be open next week, we don’t know even if we’re going to get a chance to stay open,” Handsor says.

Ryan Mallough of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says there’s currently very little support from the province for restricted businesses.

“The government is saying ‘stay home and don’t go out.’ When you’re a business that’s open, that’s a really tough message to hear,” Mallough says. “With no government supports to bolster them or reinforce them, they’re sort of left holding the bag.”

Mallough says hair and nail salons aren’t alone in the struggle. With the government asking all people to work from home if possible, dry cleaners, taxi companies and private cleaners have also taken a big hit to their bottom lines.

The federal government does have a program for business owners facing capacity restrictions called the “local lockdown benefit.”

Those who are facing current-month declines in revenue of at least 25 per cent can apply for the program, which provides wage subsidies from 25-75 per cent, depending on how much revenue was lost during that time frame.

Mallough says the province’s electricity-cost break — which will lower the cost of electricity to the current off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour for 21 days starting on Jan. 18. will help a bit, but not enough.

The CFIB is advocating for the government to make restricted businesses eligible for the same $10,000 grant currently available to locked down businesses.

“Small business is an ecosystem. When you affect one part of it, it does go throughout the rest of the ecosystem,” he says. “That’s what we need the government to understand to make sure that the financial support gets to everybody who needs it.”