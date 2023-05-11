Pelee Island launches contest for the urban birder

A great blue heron soars above wetlands at the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge near Corvallis, Ore., April 22, 2010. A great blue heron soars above wetlands at the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge near Corvallis, Ore., April 22, 2010.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver