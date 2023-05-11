Pelee Island launches contest for the urban birder

News -

Calling all birders! The Windsor Birding Urban Challenge is on!

It's an opportunity for new and seasoned birders to discover nature in our urban setting. With prizes up for grabs for sighting and photographing birds in the city — the event continues until Sunday.

In keeping with the world migratory bird day celebrations — the theme for 2023 is 'water.’

Some of the birds to look out for include:

Rose-breasted Grosbeak

Yellow-rumped Warbler

Scarlet Tanager

Cooper’s Hawk

Great Egret

Great Blue Heron

Red-winged Blackbird

Blue Jay

Tufted Titmouse

Yellow Warbler

Northern Cardinal

Ruby-throated Hummingbird

Baltimore Oriole

Mourning Dove

Black-capped Chickadee

various Woodpeckers and others

The Pelee Island Bird Observatory is hopeful that the public will embrace the event.

"And we're celebrating World Migratory Bird Day, and we're hoping that families and new birders come out and join the birding fun in the boundaries of the city of Windsor from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon,” said Suzanne Friemann executive director of the Pelee Island Bird Observatory

“You just have to pre-register at Pelee Island Bird Observatory website."

For a sample photo and name identification list of migratory birds in the region, visit the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island website.