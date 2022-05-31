Pelee Island Ferry operators ratify new deal

Pelee Island Ferry employees have voted in favour of a new collective agreement.

The three Unifor Local 444 bargaining units ratified the deal. Unit 1 voted 75 per cent in favour, Unit 2 and Unit 3 voted 100 per cent in favour.

The committee made improvements over parity in many areas reflecting a *greater worth in our members.@dave_cassidy444 #uni444bargaining pic.twitter.com/YiAC6gkQNo — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) May 30, 2022

“The committee made improvements over parity in many areas reflecting a greater worth in our members,” said a post from Unifor Local 444.

Ferry operators were ready to walk off the job on May 20, but strike action was paused as they worked on the agreement with Owen Sound Transportation. The strike would have impacted ferry service to and from Pelee Island.

There are 65 Owen Sound Transportation employees represented by Unifor.