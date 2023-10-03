Windsor

    • Pelee Island ferry helps bring nine people to safety

    The new Pelee Islander II. (Courtesy Pelee Island Ferry / Twitter) The new Pelee Islander II. (Courtesy Pelee Island Ferry / Twitter)

    The United States Coast Guard is crediting the help of Good Samaritans on Lake Erie for coming to the rescue of nine people aboard a sinking boat near Pelee Island.

    The Pelee Islander II was one of the vessels to respond to a ‘Mayday’ call around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

    The CEO of Owen Sound Transportation Company says the ferry carrying passengers and vehicles to Kingsville abruptly changed course as it was leaving Pelee Island and headed out to Chicken Island.

    A public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard says a 25-foot vessel from Sandusky, Ohio hit a sandbar in Canadian waters and took on water.

    The ferry launched a Zodiac just as the coast guard arrived and brought the adults and children, who all worse life jackets, to safety.

    Their boat, however, sank.  

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES: Election Day in Manitoba

    Manitobans are casting their final votes in what will be a historic election for the province. With the Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson looking to become the first woman elected premier, and NDP's Wab Kinew looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News