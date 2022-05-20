Pelee Island Ferry employees put strike action on hold

Unifor Local 444 has rescinded their strike notice for Owen Sound Transportation.

That means strike action is on hold for Pelee Island Ferry workers.

The union has “made significant strides” in bargaining with Owen Sound Transportation, according to a social media post on Thursday night.

Employees were ready to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning. The strike would impact ferry service to and from Pelee Island.

Workers voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this week. There are 65 Owen Sound Transportation employees represented by Unifor.

According to the union, unlicensed crew members have been without a contract since the end of December.

