The rotating strikes by Canada Post employees in Windsor impacted the municipal election results on Pelee Island.

Deputy Returning Officer Stephanie Rodgers tells CTV Windsor they had to declare an emergency because they did not receive the mail on Monday.

Rodgers confirms they were not notified about the rotating strike in Windsor ahead of time, so they were not able to make any contingency plans.

Ballot counting was postponed until today.

There are 500 eligible voters on Pelee Island and the municipality had a vote by mail process.

Raymond Durocher has already been acclaimed as mayor.

David Allan Dawson is the new deputy mayor.

Incumbents Dayne Malloch and David Joel DeLellis will return to council along with newcomer Sherri Smith Ouellette.