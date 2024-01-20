Peeks of sunshine in weekend forecast before overcast skies take over

Windsor will see a few pops of sunshine on Sunday before overcast skies but above seasonal temperatures take over later in the week.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday will see mainly cloudy skies and sustained winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h diminishing in the evening. The low will dip down to – 16 C, but with the wind chill it will be a bitterly cold – 24 overnight.

The start to Sunday will feature cloudy skies before the sun makes an appearance later in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach – 6 C, but will feel like – 22 in the morning and – 13 in the afternoon with the wind chill.

Sunday night will see clear skies becoming partly cloudy in the evening. The low will dip down to – 11 C, feeling like – 19 with the wind chill.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of – 2 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light this evening. Low – 16. Wind chill – 15 this evening and – 24 overnight.

Sunday: Cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon. High – 6. Wind chill – 22 in the morning and – 13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.

Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain. High 3 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High 5 C.