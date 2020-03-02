Pedstrian struck in Leamington, OPP look for witnesses
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 2:14PM EST
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are hoping witnesses to an alleged hit-and-run in Leamington will lead to information about the vehicle and driver.
Police say a teenaged girl was using the cross walk at Elliott Street and Talbot Street West around 6:45 a.m. Monday when she was struck.
The vehicle is described as a white SUV or van. The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-326-2544.