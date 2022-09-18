Pedestrians, cyclists take in the entertainment, community at Open Streets Windsor
Open Streets made a triumphant return Sunday with thousands checking out the free community event.
The 8 km route stretched from Ford City at Drouillard Road to Sandwich Street. The roads were open to people and cyclists but closed to cars.
“Every year it gets a little bit better and it’s a great opportunity for Windsor to showcase what downtown and urban neighbourhoods can look like,” one attendee said.
Retail stores displayed their inventory along the sidewalks for pedestrians to browse while entertainment including live music and dancing and food vendors were available.
Those taking part in the event said they look forward to seeing what’s new each year, checking out different vendors and getting the chance to meet new people and running into those they know.
Open Streets events are held in more than 100 cities across North America. Organizers say closing the streets to traffic encourages active transportation, community-building and offers local businesses the chance to participate along the route.
- With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco
