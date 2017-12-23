Pedestrian struck on St. Luke Road
Pedestrian struck on St. Luke Rd. on Dec. 23, 2017. (Alana Hadadean/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 4:06PM EST
A pedestrian has been hit while walking to his car.
A vehicle hit a parked car before hitting the man on St. Luke Road between Alice Street and Reginald around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital.
Windsor police say the man remains in hospital with serious but, non life threatening injuries .
The road remained closed for several hours while police investigate the scene, but has since reopened.
Police say charges are pending.