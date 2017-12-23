

CTV Windsor





A pedestrian has been hit while walking to his car.

A vehicle hit a parked car before hitting the man on St. Luke Road between Alice Street and Reginald around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital.

Windsor police say the man remains in hospital with serious but, non life threatening injuries .

The road remained closed for several hours while police investigate the scene, but has since reopened.

Police say charges are pending.