WINDSOR -- A Windsor woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in south Windsor Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 3600 block of Dougall Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

A white Ford Focus was stopped at the scene and police could be seen attending to the pedestrian, an adult female, lying on the ground before EMS transferred her to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with the driver of the Ford Focus and discovered that vehicle was involved in the collision.

The injured pedestrian later passed away in hospital.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Unit processed the scene for clues before police fully re-opened Dougall Avenue.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The matter remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com