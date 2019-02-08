Pedestrian struck in Sarnia passes away
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 7:59AM EST
An 86-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Sarnia has died as a result of his injuries.
Andre Verstaen was struck on Confederation Line on February 4. He was taken to local hospital before being moved to London with life threatening injuries.
Verstaen passed away as a result of his injuries on February 6.
Police say the driver involved stopped at the scene and assisted Verstaen.
The collision remains under investigation.