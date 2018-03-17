Pedestrian struck downtown in critical condition
Windsor Police Service and EMS attend the scene where two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Ave. near Hanna St. on Friday March 16, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
AM 800
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 10:53AM EDT
One man is in critical condition and another has minor injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Windsor.
It happened on Ouellette Avenue near Hanna Street just before 10 p.m. Friday, according to Windsor police.
Ouellette Avenue was blocked between Shepherd and Hanna Streets for several hours while police investigated the scene.
The investigation continues.
-AM800