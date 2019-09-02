

CTV Windsor





An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Windsor police cruiser Monday.

It happened around 10am in the intersection of Wyandotte St. E. and McDougall St. AM800 News arrived to find a motorized scooter pinned under the front end of a patrol car in the eastbound lane of Wyandotte St.

The person on the scooter was not on scene, but the occupants groceries were scattered across the road.

Police did confirm a pedestrian was struck by a patrol car and say the investigation is ongoing.

No word on the extent of injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours.