Pedestrian struck by Windsor police cruiser
The aftermath of a collision involving a Windsor Police Service cruiser and a pedestrian on a motorized scooter in the intersection of Wyandotte St. E. and McDougall St. on Monday September 2, 2019. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 1:27PM EDT
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Windsor police cruiser Monday.
It happened around 10am in the intersection of Wyandotte St. E. and McDougall St. AM800 News arrived to find a motorized scooter pinned under the front end of a patrol car in the eastbound lane of Wyandotte St.
The person on the scooter was not on scene, but the occupants groceries were scattered across the road.
Police did confirm a pedestrian was struck by a patrol car and say the investigation is ongoing.
No word on the extent of injuries.
The intersection was closed for several hours.