Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Riverside Drive

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries Thursday after being struck by a vehicle near Windsor’s riverfront, police say.

Windsor police were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive West and McEwan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle was travelling west on Riverside Dr. W when the pedestrian was hit. The driver remained on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The road was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

The Traffic Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate, but no charges have been laid at this time.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage to contact police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.