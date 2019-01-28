

Essex County OPP are looking for two suspects after a man says he was walking alone when he was robbed of his jacket and valuables.

Police responded to the report of a theft in Leamington near the intersection of Erie Street South and Marlborough Street West on Friday.

At about 10 p.m., the man was walking alone on Erie Street South when he was approached from behind by two men.

Police say one of the men brandished a weapon, demanding the victim's jacket containing his valuables.

The victim complied with the request and the suspects fled on foot running east on Marlborough Street.

The first suspect was described as a black man, about six-feet tall, thin, with a short beard but no moustache, wearing a white windbreaker with white hood and grey baggy pants.

The second suspect was described as a black man wearing a red jacket.

The victim's jacket, passport and other valuables were taken by the suspects.

The OPP asks that anyone having information regarding this crime, contact the Leamington detachment at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.