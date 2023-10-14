Windsor

    • Pedestrian left with severe injuries after being struck by thrown egg

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

    Crime Stoppers is looking for information after a pedestrian suffered severe injuries after allegedly being hit in the eye by an egg thrown from a pickup truck window.

    According to a news release, the pickup truck was driving southbound on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Sept. 9 around 11:10 p.m. when someone inside threw an egg from the vehicle’s passenger side window.

    The incident took place near Oxley Drive.

    The vehicle is described as an older model, square-body pickup truck with a chrome grill.

    Crime Stoppers is asking for anonymous information that can help identify the people responsible for this assault. If you know who the suspects are call 1800-222-8477, you could earn a cash reward. 

