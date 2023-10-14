Pedestrian left with severe injuries after being struck by egg

Crime Stoppers is looking for information after a pedestrian suffered severe injuries after allegedly being hit in the eye by an egg thrown from a pickup truck window.

According to a news release, the pickup truck was driving southbound on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Sept. 9 around 11:10 p.m. when someone inside threw an egg from the vehicle’s passenger side window.

The incident took place near Oxley Drive.

The vehicle is described as an older model, square-body pickup truck with a chrome grill.

Crime Stoppers is asking for anonymous information that can help identify the people responsible for this assault. If you know who the suspects are call 1800-222-8477, you could earn a cash reward.