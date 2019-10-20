WINDSOR, Ont. - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Windsor's west end.

Officers were called to Tecumseh Road West at Felix Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after reports of a man being struck.

The man was rushed to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The area was blocked off overnight.

The Windsor police traffic reconstruction team attended the scene Sunday morning to investigate. The area was cleared around 9:30 a.m.

No charges have been laid but the collision remains under investigation.