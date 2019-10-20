Pedestrian left fighting for their life following weekend crash
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tecumseh Road West and Felix Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti CTV Windsor)
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:16PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 5:26PM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Windsor's west end.
Officers were called to Tecumseh Road West at Felix Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after reports of a man being struck.
The man was rushed to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
The area was blocked off overnight.
The Windsor police traffic reconstruction team attended the scene Sunday morning to investigate. The area was cleared around 9:30 a.m.
No charges have been laid but the collision remains under investigation.