Pedestrian in hospital after single vehicle collision in Windsor's Walkerton neighbourhood, Saturday

Windsor police have closed the intersection of Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road due to a collision on April 8, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police have closed the intersection of Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road due to a collision on April 8, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver