Pedestrian in hospital after single vehicle collision in Walkerville Saturday
One person is clinging to life in hospital after a single vehicle collision in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood Saturday.
Officers arrived at the intersection of Kildare Road and Tecumseh Road East around 3 p.m.
Roads reopened around 8 p.m.
The cause of the collision remains unclear at this time.
There is no word yet on if any charges have been laid.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
