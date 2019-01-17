Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Tecumseh Road
A serious accident on Tecumseh Road closed the road closed at Elsmere and Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 4:56PM EST
Windsor police are investigating a serious collision on Tecumseh Road East.
It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on Tecumseh near Parent Avenue.
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Witnesses say firefighters on scene had to lift the vehicle up and secure it.
There’s no word about possible injuries.