

CTV Windsor





A 74-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after getting hit by a tractor trailer in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP, EMS and the Lakeshore Fire Department responded to the collision on Essex County Road 22 around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the collision occurred near West Pike Creek Road when a tractor trailer travelling eastbound struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

The Lakeshore man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.