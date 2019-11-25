

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR – Windsor police say a pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Howard Avenue.

Officers were called to Howard and Logan Avenue at 7:06 p.m. Sunday night.

As officers arrived on scene, emergency personnel were tending to an injured pedestrian.

The injured man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

The involved vehicle had remained on scene and the driver spoke with officers.

Police say the injured pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The intersection reopened Monday morning around 1 a.m.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Windsor police are reminding all drivers and pedestrians to see and be seen. Be aware of your surrounding when on the roadways.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.