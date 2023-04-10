Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in Walkerville

A 69-year-old man has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Walkerville.

Windsor police officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Kildare Road following a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday. Windsor police have closed the intersection of Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road due to a collision on April 8, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Police say the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died from his injuries.

The intersection was closed in all directions, and the Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit came to the scene to investigate.

No criminal charges have been laid at this time.