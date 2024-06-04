Peche Island summer boat tours return

Residents and visitors will soon be able to take a city boat to Peche Island again.

The city announced the return of boat tours from Lakeview Park Marina to Peche Island starting on June 5.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. Tours will be available every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday (weather permitting) until early October. Tours begin each day at 10 a.m. and the last ride to the island takes place at 12:15 p.m.

Cost for the round trip is $10.00 per person.

Anyone interested can reserve a spot by calling (519) 255-1161. Pets and larger personal items such as bikes are not permitted due to safety and capacity concerns. Guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes early to sign a waiver, review two safety videos, and be fitted for a personal flotation device (PFD), which is required to be worn on the boat. The lagoon at Peche Island, Ont., on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Island Information:

Peche Island is an 86-acre island purchased by Hiram Walker in 1883. Walker used the island as a summer home and his buildings included a stable, large home, greenhouse, and icehouse. The property was sold in 1907. The City of Windsor acquired the land from the province of Ontario in 1999 and has invested over the years to protect and reinforce the area while increasing accessibility and providing opportunities for community engagement.

Some of the highlights include naturalized island park with walking trails, docking facilities, and picnic tables.