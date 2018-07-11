

CTV Windsor





The provincial representative for Chatham-Kent will not be the next house speaker at Queens Park.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls posted his intentions to run as speaker of the legislature on social media earlier this month.

Instead, the MPP for Wellington-Halton Hills, Ted Arnott, was selected in a secret ballot of members.

Nicholls felt well qualified for the role following his four years of experience as Deputy Speaker and his deep feeling of respect for parliamentary traditions.

The speaker is the presiding officer who, among other duties, helps maintain order and decorum in the legislature.