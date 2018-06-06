

CTV Windsor





A last-minute campaign promise from the Progressive Conservatives.

The Ontario PC party says if elected on Thursday, the party will return slots to local horse racetracks.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington incumbent Rick Nicholls says his party would start immediate talks.

Nicholls thinks it would be a steady source of revenue for racetracks at the Leamington Fairgrounds and Dresden.

He doesn't think there was proper consultation when the slots were removed.

A member of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association agrees.

Tom Bain tells CTV News with a share of the slot revenue, his group could offer more prize money.

Bain says it would put their association on par with other tracks.

Bain estimates as many as 2,000 jobs depend on the viability horse racing in the area.