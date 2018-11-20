

CTV Windsor





The next slate of Windsor city council will be getting a raise.

An independent committee has been consulting and drafting the pay increase formula for a number of months.

Councillors will get a $6,000 raise and the mayor’s increase totals $30,000.

But pending changes to the tax code eliminate a one-third tax free exemption, meaning council members will only take home about $2,000 more per year.

Mayor Drew Dilkens believes the increase is fair.

“I am very comfortable that the work by the committee and the recommendations are for the municipality’s sake fair and reasonable,” said Dilkens. “They address the inequity that would be caused if no action would be taken.”

The mayor will actually take a $7,000 hit due to the pending changes – taking about just under $115,000 in 2019 compared to nearly $122,000 in 2018.

"At the end of the day, city councillors aren't taking home any more, but it requires the city to pay more in order to offset the loss from the federal government,” said Dilkens.

The increase is the first change in Windsor council pay since 2005.