Paul McFarland joins Maple Leafs staff as assistant coach
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner, top right, and assistant coach Paul McFarland, top right, watch from the bench during the first period of the second game in an NHL hockey preseason doubleheader against the Nashville Predators Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Boughner was named head coach of the Panthers in June. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:31PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Florida Panthers assistant coach Paul McFarland for the same role on head coach Mike Babcock's staff.
McFarland replaces D.J. Smith, of Windsor, who was named head coach of the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
The Leafs also announced assistant coach Jim Hiller has been granted permission to explore opportunities outside the organization.
McFarland, 33, spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Panthers. Florida fired head coach Bob Boughner and McFarland during the off-season.
Prior to joining the Panthers, McFarland spent three seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs (2014-17), earning a 111-71-22 record.
The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., joined the coaching ranks in 2012, serving as an assistant with the OHL's Oshawa Generals for two seasons.
As a player, McFarland played four seasons in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires and then played four years at Acadia University.
"I'm extremely excited to be coming home and joining the Maple Leafs organization," McFarland said in a statement. "The Leafs have a great, young team and this is an amazing opportunity to work with Mike, his staff and these talented players."