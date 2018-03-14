

CTV Windsor





The law school at the University of Windsor will be staying on campus.

Even though university officials say the Ron W. Ianni Faculty of Law Building is no longer big enough for the program, the university is confident the space can be retrofitted.

University spokesperson John Coleman says they have issued a request for proposals to find an architect who can dream up how to use the existing building to make it better.

You'll recall the university had been in negotiations with the Government of Canada, the City of Windsor and was looking for matching money from the province to move into the Paul Martin building on Ouellette Avenue downtown, but those talks broke off.

Coleman says this new plan to stay put on campus is in the very early stages and they have yet to put a price tag on the idea.