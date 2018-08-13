

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man is facing impaired driving charges and his passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the collision on Eberts Line near St. Clair Road on Sunday around 12 a.m.

Police say investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle had collided with a parked water truck near the construction zone.

The female passenger was transported to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

The male driver, Kerry Rigaux, 48, of Chatham, has been charged with drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 7 to answer to the charges.