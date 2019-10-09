Windsor police have made one arrest but continue to look for the driver wanted in a collision involving two police cruisers.

Officers responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle being driven without permission on private property in the 3600 block of Lauzon Road on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the vehicle crashed into the two cruisers and fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Monday in the 1500 block of Heatherglen Drive in the Town of Tecumseh after a resident recognized it from a social media post.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were able to identify and arrest a man who had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle.

Mark Lawrence, 33, of Windsor is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $5000.

Police continue to search for the alleged driver.

Ashley Gelinas, 30, from Tecumseh is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $5,000, two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The involved officers were not seriously injured in the incident.