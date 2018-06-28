

CTV Windsor





Parts of Windsor-Essex are a “child care desert” according to a new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The report says Windsor has the seventh lowest coverage out of 28, with 67 per cent of children living in an area parched for available child care.

Across the country, the study suggests 776,000 Canadian children live in areas devoid of available daycare spaces. Forty four per cent of all school-aged children are living in "child care deserts."

The authors say the report attempts to map, for the first time in Canada, a complete list of licensed child care spaces across the country against the number of children in a given postal code. In doing so, a number of “child care deserts” are identified as postal codes where there are at least three children in potential competition for each licensed space.

The statistics are mapped out for each region.

The report says some parts of Windsor-Essex are doing well. Tecumseh has the highest rate of coverage at 99 per cent, with 779 spaces available for children under the age of three compared to 785 kids in that area.

Windsor South Central (76 per cent) Windsor South (68 per cent) and LaSalle East (50 per cent) are also listed as the best in the area. The East Riverside neighbourhood has the lowest level at three per cent.

Coverage in Essex and Amherstburg falls in the range of 36 to 37 per cent. Kingsville is at 18 per cent, while Leamington is at 9 per cent.