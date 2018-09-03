

Several counties in Southwestern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

It covers Essex, Chatham-Kent and Elgin.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 3:19 p.m. Monday.

Conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms which may produce damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

Other jurisdictions such as Middlesex, Lambton, Oxford and Norfolk are under severe thunderstorm watches.