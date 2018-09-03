Parts of SW Ontario under severe thunderstorm warning
File
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 3:37PM EDT
Several counties in Southwestern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
It covers Essex, Chatham-Kent and Elgin.
Environment Canada issued the warning at 3:19 p.m. Monday.
Conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms which may produce damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.
Other jurisdictions such as Middlesex, Lambton, Oxford and Norfolk are under severe thunderstorm watches.