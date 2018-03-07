

CTV Windsor





Convicted sex offender Carl Leone will have conditions of his day parole adjusted.

As reported by AM800 News, a recent ruling by the Parole Board of Canada will prohibit Leone from using the internet to initiate sexual or non-sexual relationships.

It means Leone can't access social networking sites like chat rooms, Snap Chat or Instagram.

The 42-year-old was granted day parole in April 2017 for six months.

In 2008, Leone was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Over a seven-year period from 1997 to 2004, Leone had unprotected sex with 15 victims without informing them he was HIV positive.

Five of his victims contracted HIV.