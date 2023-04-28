Parks crews to clean-up along E.C. Row, drivers asked to be cautious

The City of Windsor is asking drivers to use extra caution while on the E.C. Row Expressway as staff will be cleaning-up garbage along the roadway.

Parks staff will be picking up trash on the centre median, roadside shoulders, and on and off ramps this Sunday, April 30 through the first week of May.

Officials say crews will work from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with rolling lane closures in effect along shoulders and on and off ramps.

Once shoulder work is completed, crews will start cleaning the median at Huron Church Road, moving east towards Banwell Road.

Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down where there are workers and traffic protection equipment on or near roadways.

Officials say the work will last for about two weeks and is weather dependent.