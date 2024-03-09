Parking rate increase for visitors at Windsor Regional Hospital

Parking rates are on the rise at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The change will take effect at both campuses on April 1.

“We always want to ensure that our parking prices are set at a cost that’s fair to patients, visitors and staff while at the same time helps us offset some rising costs associated with maintaining the parking lots,” said hospital President and CEO David Musyj. “We know and appreciate the way that immediate family members provide an important role in supporting patient care, which is why reduced parking rates are available to those individuals through discounted monthly parking passes that have long been available to families of loved ones are in hospital or patients who need to visit on a frequent basis.”

The new visitor parking rates

$3.50 for up to one hour (.50 increase)

$1.25 for each additional half hour (.25 increase)

A daily maximum of $8.00 ($1 increase)

$34.50 for 10 coupons (Met)/tokens (Ouellette) ($4.50 increase)

According to the hospital, parking rates have not increased for since 2011.

A statement from the hospital said Windsor Regional Hospital does not make a profit on parking.