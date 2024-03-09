WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Parking rate increase for visitors at Windsor Regional Hospital

    Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Parking rates are on the rise at Windsor Regional Hospital.

    The change will take effect at both campuses on April 1.

    “We always want to ensure that our parking prices are set at a cost that’s fair to patients, visitors and staff while at the same time helps us offset some rising costs associated with maintaining the parking lots,” said hospital President and CEO David Musyj. “We know and appreciate the way that immediate family members provide an important role in supporting patient care, which is why reduced parking rates are available to those individuals through discounted monthly parking passes that have long been available to families of loved ones are in hospital or patients who need to visit on a frequent basis.”

    The new visitor parking rates

    • $3.50 for up to one hour (.50 increase)
    • $1.25 for each additional half hour (.25 increase)
    •  A daily maximum of $8.00 ($1 increase)
    • $34.50 for 10 coupons (Met)/tokens (Ouellette) ($4.50 increase)

    According to the hospital, parking rates have not increased for since 2011.

    A statement from the hospital said Windsor Regional Hospital does not make a profit on parking. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News