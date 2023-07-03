Parking lot crash leads to impaired driving charges
A 54-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the parking lot of a business in Tilbury.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the collision in a parking lot on Mill Street Sunday around 11:30 a.m.
Through investigation, police say they believe the man responsible for the collision was driving while under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.
The Tilbury man has been charged with impaired driving and operation while prohibited. He was released pending a future court date of July 17.
