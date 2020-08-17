Advertisement
Parking enforcement resumes in Windsor
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 5:54PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 17, 2020 6:41PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The grace period at parking meters across the Rose City is over now that the region is in Stage 3.
City of Windsor staff say regular enforcement of on-street parking at meters resumed across Windsor Monday.
Permits for residential and lot parking are available by appointment only.
Officials also advise people to use caution when driving or parking near the new enhanced patios.