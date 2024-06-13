Parental abduction alert in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has issued a parental abduction alert.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia and his mother Jenny Garcia Neris.

Elay was last seen wearing a blue and orange shirt, blue Champion shorts, and white Puma shoes.

Jenny has brown hair with highlights, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shirt, leggings, and green, pink, and yellow shoes.

If you see them, please contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.

8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia was reported absucted on June 13, 2024 by Windsor police. (Source: Windsor Police Service/X)