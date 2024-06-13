WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Parental abduction alert in Windsor

    8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia was reported absucted on June 13, 2024 by Windsor police. (Source: Windsor Police Service/X) 8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia was reported absucted on June 13, 2024 by Windsor police. (Source: Windsor Police Service/X)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service has issued a parental abduction alert.

    Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia and his mother Jenny Garcia Neris.

    Elay was last seen wearing a blue and orange shirt, blue Champion shorts, and white Puma shoes.

    Jenny has brown hair with highlights, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shirt, leggings, and green, pink, and yellow shoes.

    If you see them, please contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.

    8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia was reported absucted on June 13, 2024 by Windsor police. (Source: Windsor Police Service/X)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News