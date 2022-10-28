Paralympic champion inspires young girls to get active and healthy

The “Girls in Motion” initiative got into gear Friday at the University of Windsor's Toldo Lancer Centre.

The aim of the event was to inspire 200 grade ten students from the community to get active and healthy in mind and body.

The keynote speaker was Canadian Paralympic swimmer and gold medalist Danielle Campo. Campo shared her story about dealing with and overcoming enormous health challenges by never giving up.

"You know, we strive to be the best and sometimes it's not realistic,” said Campo. “And so, being able to share the message of, 'you might not be the best but you need to be your best,’ and that's what we're in control of.”

The hope is for this cross-Canada movement to motivate girls of all ages to choose an active and wellness lifestyle to gather steam.

“We have the power to define that success and then achieve it," added Campo. "And so, it was important for me to share that message."