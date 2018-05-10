

CTV Windsor





The Canada Day Parade and the Santa Claus Parade will once again be held in downtown Windsor.

The Windsor Parade Corporation made the announcement Wednesday. The Canada Day Parade will take place on the holiday on July 1st, while the Santa Claus Parade will take place on December 1st.

The Canada Day Parade was originally established in 1959 and has been organized by the WPC since 2004.

The annual Canada Day Parade features 65+ units including marching bands, giant character balloons, floats, businesses, charities and more, and typically attracts thousands of spectators.

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the Santa Claus Parade in Windsor.