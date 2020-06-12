WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Parade Corporation has finalized the online plans for this year’s Canada Day celebrations, since both Summer Fest and the parade had to be cancelled.

All Windsor-Essex residents are encouraged to decorate their front porch, yard, or balcony for a virtual porch parade on July 1.

Leading up to Canada Day the parade corporation will broadcast highlights of the previous Summer Fest celebrations in conjunction with CTV and the multicultural council.

Everyone is also encouraged to paint some Canada Day rocks, take a picture and submit it with outdoor decoration photos to AM800 and possibly win a Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island prize.