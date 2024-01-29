Paper licence plate leads to charges for Leamington driver

Essex County OPP say a 45-year-old driver from Leamington has been charged after police discovered the individual's vehicle had paper copies of a licence plate affixed, instead of the Ministry of Transportation- issued plate.

A member of the Essex OPP was on general patrol on Talbot Street West in Leamington on Jan. 22, around 1:30 a.m., when the officer ran a check on a vehicle's plate.

The check revealed the licence plate was no longer valid.

After conducting a traffic stop, the officer discovered the vehicle had been plated with a paper copy of the invalid plate.

Police charged the driver with the following Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences:

Driving while under suspension.

Using a plate not authorized for the vehicle.

Operate an unsafe vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.