A 50-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was found without pants or shoes.

Chatham-Kent police were called to Bear Line Road for a driving complaint at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found the woman operating the suspect vehicle without shoes or pants and was believed to be intoxicated.

Officers say breath tests at Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters resulted in readings almost triple the legal limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100mL of blood.

The woman was held in custody until she was sober enough to care for herself and released with a court date and a driver’s license suspension.