WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new mural – with a northern Canadian theme – is grabbing the attention of Windsorites in South Walkerville.

The artwork is a “can’t miss” sight on the north side of Tecumseh Road East at local eatery, Little Foot Foods.

Co-owner of the establishment, Robert Myers, commissioned local mural artist David Derkatz (a.k.a. DERKZ) and two Toronto-based artists, Nick Sweetman and Moises Frank to create the panoramic piece.

It’s the product of a collective effort aimed at ‘giving back’ to the community and beautifying the location for area residents and passersby to enjoy.

So far, the reception from the public has been very positive.

"We've had lots of people over the five days that they were working just stop and spend five, ten minutes watching them work, look at it, come over and talk to us and really just express the gratitude that now something replaced that big eyesore and it's helping beautify the South Walkerville community," said Myers.

The hope is that more will be done throughout the community in a similar fashion to draw business, commerce, public interest and community cohesion – in the future.

DERKZ’s vibrant, large-scale artwork is seen throughout the city of Windsor.

They include a notable mural at The Penalty Box restaurant on Walker Road – a tribute to frontline healthcare workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and a mural in Little Italy, a tourist destination, celebrating Italian heritage and culture.