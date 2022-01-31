Pallet fire closes section of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg
Traffic was closed in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue due to a fire in Amherstburg, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Courtesy OnLocation)
Windsor Police closed a section to traffic in the 7800 block of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg Monday afternoon.
It was to assist fire fighters who were called out to a pallet fire on the grounds of Santerra Stonecraft before 2 p.m.
Fire Chief Bruce Montone said there was no risk to buildings or lives, but the fire proved to be stubborn.
The fire inconvenienced afternoon rush-hour drivers who had to find another way home.
Traffic was closed in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue due to a fire in Amherstburg, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Courtesy OnLocation)