Pallet fire closes section of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg

Windsor Police closed a section to traffic in the 7800 block of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg Monday afternoon.

It was to assist fire fighters who were called out to a pallet fire on the grounds of Santerra Stonecraft before 2 p.m.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone said there was no risk to buildings or lives, but the fire proved to be stubborn.

The fire inconvenienced afternoon rush-hour drivers who had to find another way home.

Police assisting with traffic as Fire Department remains on scene for an active fire. Please avoid area. https://t.co/zmGj6WPR5v — WPS-Amherstburg Detachment (@WPS_Amherstburg) January 31, 2022

Traffic was closed in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue due to a fire in Amherstburg, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Courtesy OnLocation)