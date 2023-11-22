Pair of professors aim to diversify anatomy textbooks

A University of Windsor project is looking to shake-up anatomy textbooks by adding updated imagery showcasing the diversity of humans.

The University of Windsor’s Dave Andrews and the University of Calgary’s Health Jamniczky want to change what students see when they open an anatomy textbook by leading a project they call the Anatomy Video and Imagery Diversity project (AVID).

“Diversity and inclusivity matters,” Andrews, a kinesiology professor at UWindsor, said in a news release. "Students need to see diversity— to see themselves— in the material they’re learning.”

AVID will build an open-access source of videos and illustrations showcasing the variety of humans, according the university. This repository will feature people of different ages, sexes, body compositions, skin tones and hair colours and style. As well as people with amputations, prosthetics and tattoos and piercings.

According to UWindsor, the images can then be used in science, kinesiology, nursing, medical programs and other non-commercial purposes.

Jamniczky, a professor in the department of cell-biology and anatomy, said medical training has historically been dominated by white men.

“Students deserve and are demanding better from us,” she said.

University of Windsor students are also taking part in the project. Students in Andrews’ functional anatomy course have worked with him to create short instructional videos featuring diverse student actors demonstrating anatomical concepts, terminology and structure.

The project has already received $20,000 in funding, half from the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, and half from two University of Windsor sources that support equity, diversity and inclusivity.

With illustrations costing about $400 each, the university said the pair of professors are hoping to secure more funding to expand the repository’s offerings.

"We are shaking trees wherever we can,” Jamniczky said. “After we show proof of principle, we envision potential for collaboration across North America and elsewhere in the world.”

Andrews and Jamniczky have hired medical illustrators working in higher education in Ontario and Calgary — mostly from equity deserving groups — to create the images.

"One of our aims is also to showcase incredible artists who don’t always get the platform they deserve to share their work,” Jamniczky said.

According to UWindsor, the repository is expected to be open to the public in the new year.